Director Todd Haynes working on a Velvet Underground documentary

US director Todd Haynes. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — American independent film director, screenwriter, and producer Todd Haynes announced plans for his first documentary, a film about iconic band The Velvet Underground.

Todd Haynes, the celebrated director behind the films Far from Heaven and Carol, will direct his first (still-untitled) documentary about one of rock history’s most legendary acts. Haynes announced this project at the Locarno Film Festival, where he received the Pardo d’onore Manor for career achievement, 26 years after the Swiss festival selected his debut feature, Poison, in competition.

Haynes has previously explored music mythologies surrounding Karen Carpenter, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Bob Dylan, with his signature offbeat approach.

One of his very first, in 1987, was Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story, a short biographical film that became a cult favourite after Haynes lost a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Velvet Goldmine (1998) was an homage to over-the-top 1970s British glam rock. For 2007’s I’m Not There, Haynes cast half a dozen actors to play Bob Dylan, embodying the musician’s perpetual reinvention through a nonlinear multi-faceted biopic. The film received critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Cate Blanchett.

The timing of the announcement comes on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut LP, The Velvet Underground & Nico.

The Velvet Underground served as the house band at Andy Warhol’s Factory early in their career. In 1966, Warhol and filmmaker Paul Morrissey created The Velvet Underground and Nico: A Symphony of Sound, featuring an hour-long rehearsal with the band’s original line-up (Lou Reed, Sterling Morrison, Maureen “Moe” Tucker, John Cale, and Nico).

Haynes intends to rely on experimental tropes for his own documentary, which, he said needs to be “an intensely visual experience.” He hopes to interview the band’s surviving members (Morrison died in 1995 and Reed died in 2013), as well as contemporaries from the ‘60s music and art scene.

Haynes told Variety he’s compelled by “the thrill of the research and visual assemblage” and “getting in deep to the resources and material and stock and archival footage and the actual cinema and experimental work”.

On August 30, a new Nico biopic will premiere at the 74th Venice International Film Festival. Nico, 1988 was directed by Italian filmmaker Susanna Nicchiarelli, and stars Danish actress Trine Dyrholm in the titular role. — AFP-Relaxnews