Director Roman Polanski pulls out of ‘French Oscars’ after outcry

The controversial director’s rape of a 13-year-old girl almost four decades ago continues to dog him. — Reuters picPARIS, Jan 24 — Roman Polanski said today he would not preside over the “French Oscars”, the Cesars, next month after women threatened to protest about the controversial director’s rape of a 13-year-old girl almost four decades ago.

Feminist groups called for a boycott of the awards after the maker of Chinatown and Rosemary’s Baby was chosen to head the ceremony. — AFP