Director Bryan Singer fired from Freddie Mercury biopic

Singer reportedly failed to show up for filming on multiple occasions and clashed with the film’s star, Rami Malek. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — Director Bryan Singer has been fired from the troubled Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, according to multiple sources.

In a statement, Twentieth Century Fox said Singer — who helmed The Usual Suspects, four X-Men movies and Superman Returns — was no longer the director of the film, citing “unreliable behaviour”.

However, Singer countered via his own statement that his firing came while he was ill and that the studio was “unwilling to accommodate” him during his illness.

He expressed his disappointment over not being able to finish the “passion project of mine”.

He also addressed rumours of clashes with lead actor Rami Malek, who is playing the legendary Queen vocalist.

"While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving," he said.

Last week, the studio said production had been suspended so Singer could deal with “a personal health matter”.

Although a new director has yet to be confirmed, the movie is still slated for release on Christmas 2018.

As well as directing, Singer is listed as a co-producer, alongside Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, among others.