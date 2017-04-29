Dionne Warwick biopic in the works

Legendary music artist Dionne Warwick. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, April 29 — A new documentary about the life of iconic singer Dionne Warwick is in the pipeline, with David Garrett's Mister Smith Entertainment to launch sales on the project and unveil select footage from the film to international buyers in Cannes next month.

The feature film — which is said to include interview cameos from the likes of Bill Clinton, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Gladys Knight, Cissy Houston and Smokey Robinson — aims to chronicle Warwick's meteoric rise from New Jersey gospel choirs to international cross-over superstardom, and give viewers a “glimpse into the life of one of the most famous, yet notoriously private, superstars of the last 60 years,” according to a statement (via Variety).

Currently in production and titled Don't Make Me Over, the film is co-directed and co-produced by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner and has been written by Wooley, who said the movie has been a “passion project” for him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the doc is being shot by Oscar nominee Tom Bergmann (Life, Animated) and Oscar winner Ronan Killeen (OJ Made in America), with Emmy winner Aljernon Tunsil (Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama) to edit. — AFP-Relaxnews