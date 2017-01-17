Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse pack on PDA in Mexico

Diego Luna poses at the Bafta Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — It looks like things are heating up between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Diego Luna and British model-actress Suki Waterhouse.

The couple who have been linked since August 2015 were spotted packing on the PDA during a winter getaway in Tulum, Mexico recently.

The pair were photographed not only holding hands while going for a romantic stroll, but also kissing.

Both have indicated that they are in the Mexican resort town on holiday, but neither are appearing in the other’s pictures uploaded to social media.

The 25-year-old model has shared several selfies from the trip, while the 37-year-old Mexican actor shared a beachside snap of his vacation, with the message: “Waking up in paradise!! #tulummexico”

@azuliktulum A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:25pm PST

Luna was previously married to actress Camila Sodi, with whom he shares two children.

Waterhouse split from Bradley Cooper in 2015 after dating for two years. Cooper is now reportedly expecting his first child with Russian model, Irina Shayk.