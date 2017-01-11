Did Miley and Liam get married?

Actor Liam Hemsworth (left) and singer Miley Cyrus arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games' at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in this file picture taken on March 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 11 ― Rumours have it that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly tied the knot on New Year’s Eve but no one has come out to confirm the rumours.

Still, this is not the first time that marriage rumours have surrounded this celebrity couple. In fact, this would be the third time that they’re rumoured to be officially husband and wife.

Miley and Liam met in 2009, when they co-starred in The Last Song and confirmed their relationship in 2010. That was the start of a tumultuous and very public relationship that has been on and off for the past seven years.

NW magazine reported that according to a source, the whole affair was very last-minute and that their families were with them.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

If Miley’s Instagram posts are anything to go by, well, they may just have taken the plunge since she tagged the photo of her mother and Liam's mother together as #inlaws.

Family! #inlaws (no law) A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

Till today the couple have yet to confirm the rumours so we’ll just have to wait and see.