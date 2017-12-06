Did Kim Kardashian just reignite her feud with Taylor Swift?

Singer Taylor Swift poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, April 3, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Kim Kardashian just may have possibly reignited the bitter feud between her and Taylor Swift — sending a legion of Swifties into high alert.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to share a share a snap from husband Kanye West’s 2016 “Famous” exhibit that featured wax figures of West and Swift naked.

The picture which was simply captioned “famous” and it did not go down very well with Tay Tay’s fans who instead started flooding the post with rat emojis.

Fans also seem to think that Swift may have thrown shade back on Kardashian’s post by sharing an image on Instagram from her British Vogue spread, along with the caption, “I never trust a narcissist. But they love me…”

The tension between the two began last July after Kardashian shared recordings of Swift speaking with West over the phone about the controversial lyrics in his song Famous, though Swift maintains she never gave permission for her to be referred in that derogatory manner.