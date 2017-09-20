Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Did Halle Berry just confirm her new romance on social media?

Halle Berry arrives for the world premiere of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ in London September 18, 2017. — Reuters picHalle Berry arrives for the world premiere of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ in London September 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — It looks like cupid has struck Halle Berry who just confirmed her latest relationship via social media.

Berry shared an image of her snuggling up to British music producer Alex Da Kid on Instagram yesterday with a simple sweet caption: “My balance”.  

According to US Weekly, the music producer, whose real name is Alexander Grant, also shared the same picture on his social media accounts with a similar caption.

The pair have been fuelling romance rumours after they were spotted out together in Los Angeles last month. E! News quoted a source as saying: “They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry.” 

This is the first time Berry has shared anything to do with her love life following her divorce from Olivier Martinez in December last year after two years of marriage.   

 

 

