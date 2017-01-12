Has Bella unfollowed Selena Gomez after PDA with The Weeknd? She just Hadid

The Weeknd is seen with former girlfriend Bella Hadid in this file picture taken at Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala, in New York, May 2, 2016. — Picture by Rebecca Smeyne/The New York TimesLOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Sounds like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may have a romance going and the latter’s ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid, isn’t too happy about it.

Pictures of Gomez and The Weeknd’s public displays of affection (hugging and kissing) were released by US Weekly on Tuesday after the pair was photographed leaving a restaurant together.

Gomez, 24, was pictured wrapping her arms around 26-year-old Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and reportedly also leaned over to give him the occasional peck on the cheek.

At one point, they also locked lips during the outing.

A source told US Weekly, “They came out and they were so happy. They were hugging and kissing.”

“Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love,” the source added.

However, this public display did not go down well with The Weeknd’s former paramour, Bella Hadid, who reportedly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram after pictures of the duo were released.

Elle reported that Hadid hit the ‘unfollow’ button yesterday afternoon, but is apparently still following her former beau on Instagram.

Both Gomez and Hadid are part of Taylor Swift’s famous group of girlfriends, and have been pictured hanging out together previously by model Immy Waterhouse.

We wonder whether Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd will make it uncomfortable her to hang out with Hadid in the future? Only time will tell!

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2016. Gomez has been spotted hugging and kissing The Weeknd on Tuesday night. — Reuters pic