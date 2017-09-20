Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Diane Kruger boards Hedy Lamarr TV biopic

Wednesday September 20, 2017
07:45 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Leicester win 2-0 to knock Liverpool out of League CupLeicester win 2-0 to knock Liverpool out of League Cup

The Edit: Morrissey unveils brand new singleThe Edit: Morrissey unveils brand new single

Politicians must find better ways to engage youth of today, forum toldPoliticians must find better ways to engage youth of today, forum told

The Edit: Matt Damon joins ‘Charlatan’ castThe Edit: Matt Damon joins ‘Charlatan’ cast

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual luncheon in Beverly Hills, California August 13, 2013. — Reuters picActress Diane Kruger arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual luncheon in Beverly Hills, California August 13, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Diane Kruger has signed on to produce and star in a miniseries about Austrian-American film actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr.

The project, a collaboration between Kruger, Straight Up Films, Google and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, will look at Lamarr’s life and invention of technologies which are now used in Bluetooth and WiFi.

Based on Richard Rhodes book Hedy’s Folly: The Life and Breakthrough Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, The Most Beautiful Woman in the World, Kruger is said to be intent of playing the part of Lamarr, and will also produce with Marisa Polvino, Kate Cohen and Sandra Condito of Straight Up Films, along with Abi Harris and Jason Weinberg of Untitled Entertainment.

Gene Kelly and Rose Ganguzza will executive produce with the collaboration of biographer Rhodes and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, which is supporting Kruger via a screenwriting development grant (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline