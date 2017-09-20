Diane Kruger boards Hedy Lamarr TV biopic

Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual luncheon in Beverly Hills, California August 13, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Diane Kruger has signed on to produce and star in a miniseries about Austrian-American film actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr.

The project, a collaboration between Kruger, Straight Up Films, Google and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, will look at Lamarr’s life and invention of technologies which are now used in Bluetooth and WiFi.

Based on Richard Rhodes book Hedy’s Folly: The Life and Breakthrough Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, The Most Beautiful Woman in the World, Kruger is said to be intent of playing the part of Lamarr, and will also produce with Marisa Polvino, Kate Cohen and Sandra Condito of Straight Up Films, along with Abi Harris and Jason Weinberg of Untitled Entertainment.

Gene Kelly and Rose Ganguzza will executive produce with the collaboration of biographer Rhodes and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, which is supporting Kruger via a screenwriting development grant (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews