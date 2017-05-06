Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda discover ‘50 Shades’ in ‘Book Club’

Diane Keaton will play one of three friends in their 60s who discover ‘50 shades of Grey’ in the comedy ‘Book Club’. — file picLOS ANGELES, May 6 — Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen are set to star in Book Club, a comedy that will be presented to international buyers at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Deadline reports.

The trio will play three lifelong friends in California, all in their 60s, who are members of the same book club. Through the club, these successful and intelligent women discover 50 Shades of Grey, a book that’s completely different from the fiction they usually read. However, the erotic novel goes on to change their lives forever.

Although Book Club has no confirmed production date, it will be helmed by Bill Holderman, a producer who’ll be stepping into the director’s chair for the first time. Holderman is mainly known in the movie world for producing Robert Redford movies including The Company You Keep, The Conspirator and Lions for Lambs.

Before teaming up for Book Club, the three stars have other projects in the pipeline. Recently seen in the series The Young Pope, Diane Keaton will soon start filming Hampstead with Brendon Gleeson. Star of the Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda is on the cast of Our Souls at Night, alongside Robert Redford. Candice Bergen is set to star in The Meyerowitz Stories, directed by Noah Baumbach, which has been picked for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. — AFP-Relaxnews