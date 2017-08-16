Despite losing trial to Taylor Swift, DJ insists he never groped her

Taylor Swift on Monday was awarded the symbolic US$1 in damages that she had sought after a federal jury found that David Mueller had groped her. — Cover Media picLOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — The former Colorado radio DJ who lost a court case to Taylor Swift insisted on Tuesday that he “never grabbed” the pop star’s bare buttocks while posing for a photo with her four years ago.

David Mueller, against whom Swift delivered scathing testimony during a week-long trial in Denver, told ABC television’s Good Morning America that he “didn’t do what they say I did.”

“I didn’t do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt. And I can pass a polygraph,” Mueller said.

Swift on Monday was awarded the symbolic US$1 (RM4.30) in damages that she had sought after a federal jury found that Mueller had groped her.

The jury rejected Mueller’s claims that members of Swift’s management team had gotten him fired from his “dream job” at a local radio station by making false accusations.

Swift said there was no question in her mind that Mueller had intentionally slipped his hand under her skirt to clutch her bottom.

“It was intentional. He stayed latched onto my bare ass cheek. I felt him grab onto my ass cheek under my skirt,” she testified.

Mueller, who had an expert calculate his loss of up to US$3 million in future earnings, said on Tuesday he had filed the lawsuit against Swift two years ago not for financial gain but to procure a note from her to help his applications at future jobs.

“I asked for something in writing which stated that there was a misunderstanding. And I can take that and possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me,” Mueller said.

Mueller said he may file an appeal.

After Monday’s verdict, Swift released a statement saying she hoped to “help those whose voices should also be heard” and would make donations to organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves. She has not spoken publicly since.

Swift received support from stars including singer Kesha, who has been involved in three-year legal battle against a music producer she accused of rape and emotional abuse.

Kesha tweeted that she supported Swift and admired her “strength and fearlessness.” Singer Nelly Furtado also praised Swift for “fighting 4 women’s safety in the workplace.” — Reuters