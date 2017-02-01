Denzel Washington to be feted at The American Black Film Festival

Washington is set to receive the 'Hollywood Legacy Award'. — File picLOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — Oscar-winning star Denzel Washington is set to receive the “Hollywood Legacy Award” at this year’s event.

The 2017 BET Presents American Black Film Festival will be hosted by Regina Hall on February 17.

Coinciding with Black History Month in the US and designed as a cinematic way of showcasing and celebrating TV show and films made by, for or about people of African descent, this year’s ceremony will also honor Issa Rae and F. Gary Gray.

Rae is the 2017 “Rising Star Award” recipient while Gray will receive the “Excellence in the Arts Award” for his meteoritic rise as a film director since helming Friday in 1995. — AFP