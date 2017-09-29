Denis Villeneuve linked to ‘Cleopatra’ biopic

Elizabeth Taylor starred in the famously lavish 1963 production of ‘Cleopatra’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 29 — The director of Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival is in line to direct a film about 1st century Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve could be going from sci-fi to ancient history, after it emerged that he is in talks with Sony Pictures over epic movie project Cleopatra.

Sony is understood to have approached a clutch of award-winning, blockbuster directors about adapting Cleopatra’s story, such as Avatar and Titanic director James Cameron, David Fincher of The Social Network and House of Cards, Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain, Hulk) and Paul Greengrass (Jason Bourne).

Now it seems that Villeneuve is favourite to take the helm, according to a new report from Deadline.

The movie would be based on Stacy Schiff’s acclaimed 2010 bestseller Cleopatra: A Life, and several scriptwriters have already been tasked with converting it into screenplay format.

David Scarpa wrote up Ridley Scott’s December 2017 billionaire heir kidnapping thriller All the Money in the World, Eric Roth has been credited with a clutch of Oscar-nominated screenplays, including eventual winner Forrest Gump as well as House of Cards, while Brian Helgeland has Mystic River, Green Zone and LA Confidential to his name.

Who’s to star? Well, Angelina Jolie has been associated with the adaptation since discussions emerged in 2010.

In the intervening years her own directorial career has been taking off, writing and directing 2011’s feature film debut In the Land of Blood and Honey as well as September 2017’s Cambodian human rights biopic First They Killed My Father, steering romantic drama By the Sea, in which she co-starred, and wartime survival movie Unbroken.

She’s remained part of the voice cast for the Kung Fu Panda movies and, after starring in the US$758 million success of 2014 live-action fairy tale retelling Maleficent, has a sequel set for 2018.

So whether she stays involved remains to be seen.

Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 is gearing up for general international release the week of October 6. — AFP-Relaxnews