Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

Showbiz

Democrats donate Weinstein funds after sex harassment allegations

Saturday October 7, 2017
07:16 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Catwalk trends for spring/summer 2018The Edit: Catwalk trends for spring/summer 2018

The Edit: Mattel scraps Aristotle after privacy concernsThe Edit: Mattel scraps Aristotle after privacy concerns

Spain qualify for World Cup with 3-0 win over AlbaniaSpain qualify for World Cup with 3-0 win over Albania

Tropical Storm Nate leaves 26 dead in Central AmericaTropical Storm Nate leaves 26 dead in Central America

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, was a prominent donor to Democrats during the 2016 general election campaign. — Reuters picMovie producer Harvey Weinstein, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, was a prominent donor to Democrats during the 2016 general election campaign. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 7 — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) said yesterday it was re-routing some US$30,000 (RM127,260) in donations from Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein following sexual harassment allegations against him in The New York Times.

Weinstein, 65, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, was a prominent donor to Democrats during the 2016 general election campaign.

The DNC in a statement called the allegations in Thursday’s New York Times story “deeply troubling,” and said it would donate US$30,000 given by Weinstein to women’s groups.

“The DNC will donate over US$30,000 in contributions from Weinstein to EMILY’s List, Emerge America and Higher Heights because what we need is more women in power,” DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said.

The New York Times story said Weinstein had made eight settlements with women who had accused him of unwanted physical contact and sexual harassment over three decades.

Weinstein initially responded by apologising for causing anyone pain, and saying he was taking a leave of absence from his movie production outfit, The Weinstein Company.

His lawyer later threatened to sue the New York Times.

Several other Democratic politicians, including Senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Chuck Schumer, also yesterday donated smaller sums given to them by Weinstein to charities supporting women, according to their respective representatives.

Weinstein is one of Hollywood’s best-known figures, producing or distributing Oscar-winning movies including Shakespeare in Love and Chicago. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline