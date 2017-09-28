Demi Lovato reveals premiere date for YouTube documentary

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — US singer Demi Lovato has revealed that her documentary series Simply Complicated will premiere October 17 on YouTube.

Plans for the documentary were initially revealed by YouTube in May, when it was announced as part of a slate of series headed to the site’s ad-supported platform.

At the time, YouTube promised to follow Lovato as she wrote and recorded her latest album, revealing “a year-long personal journey of music reinvention and deep discovery”.

Lovato’s new LP Tell Me You Love Me is set for release tomorrow.

The singer revealed the launch date for her documentary in a short video posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

In an accompanying tweet, she wrote, "#SimplyComplicated has been a long time in the making & is so special to me". Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated will premiere on YouTube October 17.