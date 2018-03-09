Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled drop music video for ‘I Believe’ (VIDEO)

Lovato (right) features most prominently in the video, and in the track itself, while DJ Khaled appears periodically and joins Lovato in a field setting later in the clip.NEW YORK, March 9 ― The video for A Wrinkle in Time track I Believe shows Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled singing of self-affirmation in various fantastical landscapes.

Khaled's I Believe appears on the soundtrack for Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time, which hits US theaters today, the same day as the soundtrack's release.

The video for the track offers a look at some of the settings that feature in the movie, from a pristine, flower-dotted mountain meadow to a field of wheat, while clips from the movie show more everyday settings such as a school basketball court.

Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey's characters are likewise shown, as are the kids at the film's center.

The soundtrack is now available to stream and download. Other artists appearing on the album include Sade, Sia, Chloe x Halle and Kehlani. ― AFP-Relaxnews