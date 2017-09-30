Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Demi Lovato credits family intervention for her sobriety

Saturday September 30, 2017
01:03 PM GMT+8

Singer Demi Lovato has been candid about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues. — Reuters picSinger Demi Lovato has been candid about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Demi Lovato says that it took her family staging an intervention for her to finally deal with her addiction.

The singer related the story while doing an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, saying her family had told her they were finally leaving after multiple attempts at an intervention.

"We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving...That was the moment when I thought, ‘OK I really need to get help and get sober.'"

The singer said that not being allowed around her younger sister Madison de la Garza until she sought treatment was a big factor behind her getting into rehab. She now co-owns a treatment centre, Lovato proudly told Ross.

She also received the Spirit of Sobriety award recently at the annual Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills.

