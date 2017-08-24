Demi Lovato announces new LP ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

Singer Demi Lovato performs on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ show in New York August 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — US singer Demi Lovato has announced she’ll be releasing her sixth studio album next month, and she’s shared a preview of the LP’s title track.

Tell Me You Love Me will be the follow-up to 2015’s Confident. Due out September 29, the album is available for pre-order beginning this week.

In a short clip teasing the title track, Lovato is seen in black and white in the recording studio as she sings the song. Later, what looks to be the album cover was revealed, showing the singer in a close-up, black-and-white shot.

It has just been announced that Lovato will feature at this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards. In a remote appearance from Las Vegas, the singer will perform her hit song Sorry Not Sorry, a track that is nominated for the VMA Song of Summer award. — AFP-Relaxnews

