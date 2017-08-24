Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Demi Lovato announces new LP ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

Thursday August 24, 2017
04:35 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia nets gold, bronze on fourth day of shooting eventMalaysia nets gold, bronze on fourth day of shooting event

Malaysian women to march against toxic, sexist politics on Sept 10Malaysian women to march against toxic, sexist politics on Sept 10

Winning ticket for US$700m Powerball jackpot sold in MassachusettsWinning ticket for US$700m Powerball jackpot sold in Massachusetts

The Edit: This ‘doll’ model is the freakiest thing you’ll see todayThe Edit: This ‘doll’ model is the freakiest thing you’ll see today

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Singer Demi Lovato performs on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ show in New York August 18, 2017. — Reuters picSinger Demi Lovato performs on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ show in New York August 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — US singer Demi Lovato has announced she’ll be releasing her sixth studio album next month, and she’s shared a preview of the LP’s title track.

Tell Me You Love Me will be the follow-up to 2015’s Confident. Due out September 29, the album is available for pre-order beginning this week.

In a short clip teasing the title track, Lovato is seen in black and white in the recording studio as she sings the song. Later, what looks to be the album cover was revealed, showing the singer in a close-up, black-and-white shot.

It has just been announced that Lovato will feature at this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards. In a remote appearance from Las Vegas, the singer will perform her hit song Sorry Not Sorry, a track that is nominated for the VMA Song of Summer award. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline