Def Leppard announce first instalment of career-spanning box sets

The members of Def Leppard attend the world premiere of the film ‘Rock of Ages’ in Los Angeles June 8, 2012. — AFP picLONDON, March 28 — English rock band Def Leppard has announced that the first volume in a career-spanning box set series will land June 1.

Dubbed, appropriately, Volume 1, the first instalment will be sold in 8-LP and 7-CD versions, both featuring bonus material including Live at the LA Forum 1983, originally released as a bonus disc in the deluxe CD version of Pyromania.

Also included will be Rarities Volume 1, with B-sides and recordings from the band's early years, along with the band's original self-titled EP, and a hardcover book with rare photos and liner notes.

The centrepiece of Volume 1 is a collection of all of the band's recordings from the 1980s, with reproductions of the original packaging in both formats. Beginning with their 1980 debut album On Through the Night, it also features High 'N' Dry, Pyromania and Hysteria.

Frontman Joe Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen and guitarist Phil Collen all contributed personal introductions to the collection.

Both formats are available for pre-order. Find details at www.defleppard.com — AFP-Relaxnews