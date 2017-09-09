‘Deadpool’ spin-off ‘X-Force’ gets its director

The comic book cover for ‘Cable and X-Force,’ published February 2013. — Picture courtesy of MarvelLOS ANGELES, Sept 9 — Having already written for two Marvel TV projects and the mainline Deadpool sequel itself, Drew Goddard is adding a fourth comic book adaptation to his resumé.

The X-Force movie concerns both Deadpool and Cable, leader of the offshoot X-Men team, X-Force, a more attacking-minded version of the mutant superhero outfit.

Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as the mercenary with a smart mouth, Deadpool, while Josh Brolin comes in as mutant anti-hero Cable.

Goddard has already written June 2018’s Deadpool 2, which has David Leitch of John Wick and Atomic Blonde in the director’s chair, features several returning characters from its 2016 predecessor, and introduces Brolin as Cable.

At one point, he was also down to both write and direct the cancelled Spider-Man supervillain movie The Sinister Six.

Instead, he does double duty on X-Force, just as he did on his highly rated directorial feature The Cabin in the Woods, a comedic horror that won a clutch of critical awards for himself and co-writer Joss Whedon, and doubled its money at the box office.

There’s no date yet for the X-Force feature, but according to X-Men comic book history the New Mutants storyline is connected to the creation of the X-Force, and Fox already has New Mutants in the bag and set for release in April 2018.

That one’s being directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) and stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Blu Hunt (The Originals), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why).

Charlie Heaton’s character from New Mutants as well as those played by Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2, Booboo Stewart in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Anna Paquin in the core X-Men franchise, are currently expected to appear alongside Deadpool and Cable in X-Force. — AFP-Relaxnews