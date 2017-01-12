‘Deadpool’ named as Producer’s Guild narrows film award picks (VIDEO)

Actor Ryan Reynolds poses with fans as he arrives for the premiere of ‘Deadpool’ in New York February 8, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Ten feature films plus five animated features have been named as nominees for the 28th edition of a traditionally Oscar-predicting Producers Guild Award ceremony on January 28, 2017.

Raucous comedy Deadpool is rubbing shoulders with social commentaries (Fences, Hidden Figures, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea) high-brow sci-fi (Arrival) and extravagant fantasy musical (La La Land) as one of the nominees for 2017’s Theatrical Motion Picture award from the Producers Guild.

Historically a strong indicator of the eventual overall Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards, the The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has gone to an eventual Oscar winner 70 per cent of the time.

Nominations in two motion picture categories have been finalized by the Producers Guild of America, with ten proposed in the Theatrical and a further four in Animated.

Record-breaking, R-rated comic book comedy Deadpool is in contention, following earlier high-profile nominations for the Golden Globes and Writers Guild of America awards.

Mainline contenders La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight are also nominated for the accolade, as are Arrival, war drama Hacksaw Ridge, philanthropic heist movie Hell or High Water and true-life family reunion Lion.

Only the corresponding Directors Guild award has a better track record of foreshadowing the Best Picture Oscar, even though its enviable 80 per cent success rate dropped to 74 per cent once the Producers Guild awards started in 1989.

In a separate category for animated films, Finding Dory, Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana and Zootopia — an increasingly familiar quartet for awards-watchers this season — are joined by The Secret Life of Pets.

The Directors Guild is to announce its own list of five feature film nominees on January 12.

The 28th annual PGAs take place on January 28, the 69th annual DGAs on February 4, and the Academy Awards, whose voting session runs February 13-21, and whose AMPAS membership overlaps with those of both guilds, take place on February 26. — AFP-Relaxnews