‘Deadpool’ named most pirated film of 2016 — but of course

Actor Ryan Reynolds poses with fans as he arrives for the premiere of ‘Deadpool’ in New York February 8, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — It comes as no surprise to hear that Deadpool was the most pirated film of 2016.

According to data compiled by TorrentFreak, Ryan Reynolds’ anti-superhero flick topped its list of illegally downloaded movies.

Released in February 2016, Deadpool made a massive US$783 million (RM3.5 billion) at the worldwide box office. It was made with a budget of just US$58 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Rounding out the top five were: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Captain America: Civil War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and X-Men Apocalypse.

TorrentFreak’s list is based on several sources, including statistics that come from public BitTorrent trackers.

Here is the list of most pirated movies on BitTorrent in 2016:

Deadpool Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Captain America: Civil War Star Wars: The Force Awakens X-Men Apocalypse Warcraft Independence Day: Resurgence Suicide Squad Finding Dory The Revenant