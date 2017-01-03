Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:17 am GMT+8

‘Deadpool’ named most pirated film of 2016 — but of course

Actor Ryan Reynolds poses with fans as he arrives for the premiere of ‘Deadpool’ in New York February 8, 2016. — Reuters picActor Ryan Reynolds poses with fans as he arrives for the premiere of ‘Deadpool’ in New York February 8, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — It comes as no surprise to hear that Deadpool was the most pirated film of 2016.

According to data compiled by TorrentFreak, Ryan Reynolds’ anti-superhero flick topped its list of illegally downloaded movies.

Released in February 2016, Deadpool made a massive US$783 million (RM3.5 billion) at the worldwide box office. It was made with a budget of just US$58 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Rounding out the top five were: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Captain America: Civil War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and X-Men Apocalypse.

TorrentFreak’s list is based on several sources, including statistics that come from public BitTorrent trackers.

Here is the list of most pirated movies on BitTorrent in 2016:

  1. Deadpool
  2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  3. Captain America: Civil War
  4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  5. X-Men Apocalypse
  6. Warcraft
  7. Independence Day: Resurgence
  8. Suicide Squad
  9. Finding Dory
  10. The Revenant

