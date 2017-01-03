‘Deadpool’ named most pirated film of 2016 — but of course

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — It comes as no surprise to hear that Deadpool was the most pirated film of 2016.
According to data compiled by TorrentFreak, Ryan Reynolds’ anti-superhero flick topped its list of illegally downloaded movies.
Released in February 2016, Deadpool made a massive US$783 million (RM3.5 billion) at the worldwide box office. It was made with a budget of just US$58 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
Rounding out the top five were: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Captain America: Civil War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and X-Men Apocalypse.
TorrentFreak’s list is based on several sources, including statistics that come from public BitTorrent trackers.
Here is the list of most pirated movies on BitTorrent in 2016:
- Deadpool
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Captain America: Civil War
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- X-Men Apocalypse
- Warcraft
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Suicide Squad
- Finding Dory
- The Revenant