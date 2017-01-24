‘Deadpool’ director Tim Miller linked with new ‘Terminator’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is pictured as the title character in 1984 film ‘The Terminator’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — With rights over the Terminator franchise reverting to original creator and director James Cameron in 2019, it’s thought that Deadpool helmer Tim Miller has been approached over a new project.

Tim Miller’s company, Blur Studio, has already been heavily involved in James Cameron’s world, having been instrumental to the production of the world’s highest grossing film to date, Avatar.

Now the director and special effects guru could be charged with launching a new era for the Terminator franchise, following an insider report on Deadline that the pair have been discussing the potential for a new film.

Cameron himself removed himself from the Terminator franchise after 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Three further films, a TV series, comics and multiple video games followed.

February 2016’s R-rated superhero action comedy Deadpool was Miller’s feature film debut. He has since been nominated for a Director’s Guild Award in recognition of his achievement. — AFP-Relaxnews