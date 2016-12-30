Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ to feature a young George Lucas

A young George Lucas (played by Matt Angel) will feature in episode 209 of ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.’ ― AFP picA young George Lucas (played by Matt Angel) will feature in episode 209 of ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.’ ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — In what EW reports will be one of the “most ambitious” episodes to date, the characters from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will cross paths with George Lucas before he made Star Wars.

Two of the entertainment industry’s biggest franchises are about to collide, as a young George Lucas (played by Matt Angel) will feature in episode 209 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, a spinoff featuring characters from other DC shows such as The Flash and Arrow.

In an interview with EW, executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained that — due to a glitch or “time aberration” — the show sees a version of Lucas who drops out of film school and therefore never goes on to make the epic space movie. This then has a domino effect on key members of the Legends team. Guggenheim describes the episode, entitled Raiders of the Lost Art as a new “level of crazy”. The episode will air on January 24, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

