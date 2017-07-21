Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

DC Films picks ‘Shazam!’ as next big screen project

Friday July 21, 2017
08:18 AM GMT+8

'Shazam!' is set for cinemas. — AFP pic 'Shazam!' is set for cinemas. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, July 21 — Shazam!, based on the story of a boy who is transformed into the ultimate superhero, is reportedly set to become the latest comic book hero to be given the silver screen treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is already in the pipeline and expected to go before cameras in January or February 2018, with a likely release in 2019.

David F. Sandberg, the filmmaker behind upcoming Annabelle: Creation is on board to helm the project from Warner Bros’s sister division, New Line, with Peter Safran — producer on Aquaman — reportedly also in talks to produce the feature.

While the film already has a director, the studio has not yet found its two stars — Billy Batson or his heroic persona Shazam — and it is unclear whether Dwayne Johnson, who has long been attached to play Shazam! villain Black Adam, will be involved. — AFP-Relaxnews

