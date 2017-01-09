Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

DC Comics ‘Constantine’ to return as an animated series

Monday January 9, 2017
Matt Ryan plays John Constantine in the NBC series. — AFP picMatt Ryan plays John Constantine in the NBC series. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 ― DC Comics Constantine is making a return to the small screen, this time as an animated series on CW Seed reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The drama series was most recently adapted for TV in 2014, but after drawing poor viewing figures was cancelled in 2015.

The new animated series, which will consist of five or six 10-minute episodes, will see star Matt Ryan return as the voice of Constantine after playing the lead character in NBC’s short-lived adaptation.

Based on the DC character created in 1985, Constantine tells the story of John Constantine, a man who struggles with his faith as he is haunted by the sins of his past.

However he finds himself suddenly thrust into the role of defending humanity from forces of darkness.

The show will premiere on CW Seed during the 2017-18 TV season. ― AFP-Relaxnews

