David Bowie’s ‘No Plan’ EP to be released in vinyl and CD

Tuesday February 7, 2017
10:20 PM GMT+8

David Bowie's 'No Plan' EP. — AFP picDavid Bowie's 'No Plan' EP. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — The final tracks recorded by the late David Bowie will be released in CD and vinyl formats following calls from fans to bring out physical releases of the digital EP. 

The EP titled No Plan features four tracks: Lazarus, No Plan, Killing a Little Time, and When I Met You.

The CD is due out February 24 and the black vinyl will be released April 21.  

Meanwhile, a limited edition white vinyl, which will be a one-time-run and made-to-order, is due out May 26. 

The EP reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts of 11 countries when it was released in January, to mark what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday. 

The physical releases can be pre-ordered at http://davidbowie.com/noplan/. — AFP-Relaxnews

