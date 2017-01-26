David Bowie to be honoured with Royal Mail stamps

Six of the Royal Mail’s David Bowie special stamps. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 26 — A set of 10 special stamps are being issued from March 14 as a tribute to the late British music, fashion and cultural icon David Bowie.

The UK’s Royal Mail postal service says that it is the first time that an entire stamp issue has been dedicated to an individual musician or cultural figure.

Six of the set are miniaturised album covers for Hunky Dory (1971), Aladdin Sane (1973), Heroes (1977), Let’s Dance (1983), Earthling (1997), and Black Star (2016), which was released on his 69th birthday and two days before his January 10 passing.

The remaining four correspond to images of Bowie performing live in 1972 (The Ziggy Stardust Tour), 1978 (Stage Tour), 1983 (Serious Moonlight Tour) and 2004 (Reality Tour.)

While the stamps are being prepared for sale from March 14, 2017, pre-orders are being accepted via the Royal Mail’s website, royalmail.com/davidbowie, where a number of limited editions and variants are also available.

“For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas,” said the service’s Strategy manager Philip Parker. — AFP-Relaxnews