Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:56 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

David Bowie to be honoured with Royal Mail stamps

Thursday January 26, 2017
09:26 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: You think you know where the Death Star trench is? Think againThe Edit: You think you know where the Death Star trench is? Think again

The Edit: A look at Ford’s new GTThe Edit: A look at Ford’s new GT

The Edit: US takes first gold in Bocuse d’OrThe Edit: US takes first gold in Bocuse d’Or

The Edit: Madonna applies to adopt more kidsThe Edit: Madonna applies to adopt more kids

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Six of the Royal Mail’s David Bowie special stamps. — AFP picSix of the Royal Mail’s David Bowie special stamps. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 26 — A set of 10 special stamps are being issued from March 14 as a tribute to the late British music, fashion and cultural icon David Bowie.

The UK’s Royal Mail postal service says that it is the first time that an entire stamp issue has been dedicated to an individual musician or cultural figure.

Six of the set are miniaturised album covers for Hunky Dory (1971), Aladdin Sane (1973), Heroes (1977), Let’s Dance (1983), Earthling (1997), and Black Star (2016), which was released on his 69th birthday and two days before his January 10 passing.

The remaining four correspond to images of Bowie performing live in 1972 (The Ziggy Stardust Tour), 1978 (Stage Tour), 1983 (Serious Moonlight Tour) and 2004 (Reality Tour.)

While the stamps are being prepared for sale from March 14, 2017, pre-orders are being accepted via the Royal Mail’s website, royalmail.com/davidbowie, where a number of limited editions and variants are also available.

“For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas,” said the service’s Strategy manager Philip Parker. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline