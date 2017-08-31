David Beckham to visit Singapore on Sept 21

David Beckham will be at Clifford Square on Sept 21 and is expected to speak on such topics as personal wellness and healthy living. —TODAY picSINGAPORE, Aug 31 — Ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar David Beckham will be visiting Singapore once again next month, as part of a “healthy living tour” organised by the AIA insurance group.

The 42-year-old retired footballer will be at Clifford Square between 4-6pm on Sept 21 and is expected to speak on such topics as personal wellness and healthy living. In a press release, AIA Singapores adds that Beckham will help “encourage Singaporeans to take charge of their health, especially through food and nutrition”.

Beckham was appointed as an AIA global ambassador earlier this year. After Singapore, he will be heading to Kuala Lumpur.

AIA Singapore is currently holding a contest for Singaporeans to meet Beckham in person. The AIA Vitality Healthy Cookout Showdown challenges Singaporeans to create a healthier yet tasty version of a signature local dish, such as carrot cake, nasi lemak or chilli crab.

Participants must form a team of two family members and post a photo of their completed dish on AIA Singapore’s Facebook page, together with the full recipe and ingredients, cooking instructions, and a description of how they made the dish healthier.

Six entries will be picked to compete in a final showdown where they will get to meet Beckham in person. More than S$10,000 (RM31,449) worth of prizes are up for grabs.

Beckham has made several visits to Singapore since he retired from football in 2013. Last year, he told British Airways’ High Life magazine that Singapore is one of his favourite cities in the world, along with New York, Los Angeles and Paris. — TODAY