David Beckham helps elderly woman who collapsed on London street

Beckham pulled over on a busy street in London to check on a woman who had collapsed on Friday. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 23 — David Beckham just burnished his good guy credentials by pulling over on a busy street to help an elderly woman who had collapsed.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident unfolded around rush hour in the neighbourhood of Kensington in London, where the Beckhams reportedly live.

After spotting the lady lying on the street, the former England footballer pulled over to check if she was okay and offered her a bottle of water.

He then parked his car to block other vehicles from getting too close to the woman while a fire engine was flagged down for help and an ambulance was called.

A spokesperson for London’s Fire Brigade confirmed the incident in a statement: “At around 16.45, a fire engine was flagged down to an elderly woman who had tripped when crossing the road and fell and hit her head. David Beckham was parked nearby and had already given her a bottle of water. He assisted and when the ambulance arrived was thanked and told he could move on.”

An onlooker tweeted about David’s involvement in the incident, writing: “Was helping an old lady who fell over on my lunchbreak and guess who… drives up to help? David Beckham. That’s who. What a gentleman.”

This is not the first time the father-of-four has been spotted doing small acts of kindness.

Last year, he bought hot drinks for a paramedic who was taking care of an elderly gentleman recovering from a fall.