Dave Matthews harnesses local roots with Concert for Charlottesville

Musician Dave Matthews performs with The Dave Matthews Band at the Pepsi Music Festival in Buenos Aires, October 3, 2008. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Pop stars Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams will join the Dave Matthews Band in a free concert aimed at promoting unity in Charlottesville following clashes between white supremacists and anti-racist protesters last month.

Announcing the September 24 “Concert for Charlottesville” on its website yesterday, the Dave Matthews Band said the show would be free for students, faculty and staff at the University of Virginia and for people in the Charlottesville area.

The rock band, best known for hits like Ants Marching and So Much To Say, was formed in Charlottesville in 1991. The group will be joined in the concert by country singer Chris Stapleton, The Roots and other musicians

An August rally organised by white nationalists to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee became deadly when a counter-protester was killed by a car driven into a crowd.

While the concert is free, those attending were encouraged to make a donation to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund that the band said will benefit victims of the August clashes, their families, first responders, and organisations that promote healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide. — Reuters