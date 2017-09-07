Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Dave Matthews harnesses local roots with Concert for Charlottesville

Thursday September 7, 2017
12:03 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Donald Trump Jr to testify privately to US Senate committee todayDonald Trump Jr to testify privately to US Senate committee today

The Edit: How lack of sleep could contribute to mental health problemsThe Edit: How lack of sleep could contribute to mental health problems

Del Potro upsets five-champion Federer at US OpenDel Potro upsets five-champion Federer at US Open

The Edit: This soup kitchen is perfect for the urban soulThe Edit: This soup kitchen is perfect for the urban soul

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Musician Dave Matthews performs with The Dave Matthews Band at the Pepsi Music Festival in Buenos Aires, October 3, 2008. — Reuters pic Musician Dave Matthews performs with The Dave Matthews Band at the Pepsi Music Festival in Buenos Aires, October 3, 2008. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Pop stars Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams will join the Dave Matthews Band in a free concert aimed at promoting unity in Charlottesville following clashes between white supremacists and anti-racist protesters last month.

Announcing the September 24 “Concert for Charlottesville” on its website yesterday, the Dave Matthews Band said the show would be free for students, faculty and staff at the University of Virginia and for people in the Charlottesville area.

The rock band, best known for hits like Ants Marching and So Much To Say, was formed in Charlottesville in 1991. The group will be joined in the concert by country singer Chris Stapleton, The Roots and other musicians

An August rally organised by white nationalists to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee became deadly when a counter-protester was killed by a car driven into a crowd.

While the concert is free, those attending were encouraged to make a donation to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund that the band said will benefit victims of the August clashes, their families, first responders, and organisations that promote healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline