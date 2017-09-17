Dave Bautista is on the run in this ‘Blade Runner 2049’ short film (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — Warner Brothers is releasing three short films that leads up to long-awaited Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049, and this second clip stars focuses on Dave Bautista’s character Sapper Montan.

Titled “2048: Nowhere to Run”, the clip offers more details on Bautista’s character who is revealed to be replicant before we look into the story of Officer K (Ryan Gosling) and Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard, the original film’s protagonist.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

The film also stars Ana de Armas, Jared Leto and Robin Wright.

Blade Runner 2049 is set for release on October 6.

