Dark comedy ‘BoJack Horseman’ sets September date

‘BoJack Horseman’ launched 2014 and reached new levels with 2016's acclaimed Season 3. — Screengrab from Netflix / YouTubeLOS ANGELES, July 12 — A fourth season’s worth of animated tales about humanoid horse BoJack Horseman is to debut on September 8, 2017.

Universal acclaim followed the third season of unique comic drama BoJack Horseman and a fourth run has been announced by Netflix.

It focuses on the ups and downs of a depressed, antagonistic, horse-headed actor who is several decades past his most famous starring role.

Starring Will Arnett in the title role, the BoJack Horseman cast of regulars extends to include Amy Sedaris (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Alison Brie (Mad Men, Glow), Paul F. Tompkins (popular Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast), and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad).

Season 3 was a watershed for the series as its unusual thematic combinations gelled, delivering a one-two punch of comedy and heartbreak. — AFP-Relaxnews