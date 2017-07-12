Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Dark comedy ‘BoJack Horseman’ sets September date

Wednesday July 12, 2017
10:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policyThe Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policy

Tiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage servicesTiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage services

Indonesia president inks decree to ban radical groupsIndonesia president inks decree to ban radical groups

Abramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watchesAbramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watches

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

‘BoJack Horseman’ launched 2014 and reached new levels with 2016's acclaimed Season 3. — Screengrab from Netflix / YouTube‘BoJack Horseman’ launched 2014 and reached new levels with 2016's acclaimed Season 3. — Screengrab from Netflix / YouTubeLOS ANGELES, July 12 — A fourth season’s worth of animated tales about humanoid horse BoJack Horseman is to debut on September 8, 2017.

Universal acclaim followed the third season of unique comic drama BoJack Horseman and a fourth run has been announced by Netflix.

It focuses on the ups and downs of a depressed, antagonistic, horse-headed actor who is several decades past his most famous starring role.

Starring Will Arnett in the title role, the BoJack Horseman cast of regulars extends to include Amy Sedaris (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Alison Brie (Mad Men, Glow), Paul F. Tompkins (popular Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast), and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad).

Season 3 was a watershed for the series as its unusual thematic combinations gelled, delivering a one-two punch of comedy and heartbreak. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline