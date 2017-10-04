Danny Glover signs for ‘Locke & Key’ series

Best known for the 'Lethal Weapon' movies, Danny Glover's TV credits include 'ER,' 'Touch and 'Brothers & Sisters'. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — The Lethal Weapon and Saw actor will join the cast of Locke & Key to play a significant role in Hulu's adaptation of a horror fantasy comic book series.

Though Glover's role is not thought to be regular, he acts as the anchor point for the series' three main characters, siblings who are forced to move house after the grisly death of their father.

As a teacher at their new school, Matheson Academy, Joe Ridgeway becomes a friend to Rendell Locke's widow, Nina, and a mentor to her three children, Tyler, Kinsey and Bode.

Those three kids are making discoveries of their own when it becomes apparent that the old family home they've moved back into doubles as a portal into an otherworldly dimension.

Rendell had been a pupil at the school in his own youth, and Joe is privy to some of the family's troubling history.

Hulu also announced the addition of Jack Mulhern to the Locke and Key cast, as eldest sibling and teenage son Tyler.

His single industry credit had been for 1998 family drama Walking to the Waterline which was written, directed, and led by his own father, Matt.

Already signed for the half-hour series are Frances O'Connor of The Missing and AI: Artificial Intelligence as Nina, Megan Charpentier and Jackson Robert Scott of It as Kinsey and Bode, and Nate Corddry of Childrezs Hospital as uncle Duncan.

Comic book creator Joe Hill, son of Stephen King, won a Bram Stoker Award for his first two published works, short story collection 20th Century Ghosts and novel Heart-Shaped Box.

He then wrote Horns, which became the 2014 Daniel Radcliffe film, and in 2011 collected an Eisner for Locke & Key.

Together with showrunner Carlton Cuse, a writer and producer on The Strain, Bates Motel and Lost, Hill is developing a script for the series pilot.

Hulu has been raising its profile for original programming with 2016's Stephen King adaptation 11.22.63 and 2017's Margaret Atwood adaptation The Handmaid's Tale.

Its first Marvel superhero show Runaways begins November 21, 2017, with end-of-the-world detective drama Hard Sun, comic book series Postal, young adult fantasy Throne of Glass, and another Stephen King derivative Castle Rock among its slate of upcoming projects. — AFP-Relaxnews