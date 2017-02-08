Danish jazz violonist Svend Asmussen dies aged 100

File photo from 1950 shows Danish jazz musician and violinist Svend Asmussen (left) and American musician Benny Goodman. — Scanpix Denmark/Allan Moe handout via ReutersSTOCKHOLM, Feb 8 — Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen, whose long career included collaborations with Stephane Grappelli, Josephine Baker and Duke Ellington, died yesterday at the age of 100, his family said.

Born in 1916 in Copenhagen to German parents, he started working professionally at the age of 17 and enjoyed a career which spanned eight decades.

He accompanied many of the greats of 20th century popular music, including Fats Waller, Edith Piaf, Django Reinhardt and Lionel Hampton.

“I am often accused of being a chameleon,” Asmussen, who also acted and painted, told a Danish newspaper last year.

“I must say that I broadly agree. I am always embarking on different projects.”

Asmussen died just weeks short of his 101st birthday on February 28. — AFP