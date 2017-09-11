Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Daniel Radcliffe tries to stay alive in the ‘Jungle’ (VIDEO)

Monday September 11, 2017
In shooting at Texas home, eight killed, including gunman

The Edit: How this singer made Simon Cowell feel like James Bond

The Edit: Women pickers bear the brunt in Pakistan's cotton fields

The Edit: Cumberbatch transmits high voltage in 'The Current War'

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — Daniel Radcliffe fights for survival in this new trailer for Greg McLean’s upcoming thriller Jungle.

In the film, Radcliffe stars as adventurer and author Yossi Ghinsberg who sets off with two friends from the Bolivian city of La Paz on what was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime. But their dream trip soon turned into a wilderness nightmare. The film is based on Ghinsberg’s real-life survival story when he was stranded for three weeks in the Amazon jungle back in 1981.  

The film also stars Alex Russell, Joel Jackson and Thomas Kretschmann.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In the early 1980s, 22-year-old Israeli backpacker Yossi Ghinsberg (Radcliffe) and two friends — Swiss teacher Marcus Stamm and American photographer Kevin Gale — set off from the Bolivian city of La Paz on what was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime. Leading the way into the uncharted Amazon was an Austrian expat named Karl Ruprechter, who had met the friends just days before and claimed to be familiar with the region. But their dream trip soon turned into a wilderness nightmare from which not all of the men returned.”

Jungle is set for release on October 20.

A screengrab from Greg McLean’s upcoming thriller ‘Jungle’ that stars Daniel Radcliffe.A screengrab from Greg McLean’s upcoming thriller ‘Jungle’ that stars Daniel Radcliffe.

