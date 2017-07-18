Daniel Radcliffe ‘helps mugging victim in London’

Radcliffe came to the aid of a tourist who was targeted by thieves in London, according to an eyewitness. — Reuters picLONDON, July 18 — Daniel Radcliffe rushed to the aid of a tourist who was slashed in the face during a mugging in London last week.

According to the Evening Standard, the Harry Potter actor was among a group of individuals who tried the help the man — who was in his 50s — who had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen from him by two men on a moped.

Two thieves on a moped had targeted the tourist with witnesses saying he was slashed across the face with a knife in the attack on a side road off Chelsea's fashionable King's Road on Friday evening.

Witness David Videcette told the newspaper that he chased off the muggers then returned to the scene and was surprised to see Radcliffe tending to the tourist.

“It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said, ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied, ‘I am,’ Videcette was quoted as saying.

“He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help. The victim was very, very shaken up,” he added.

No arrests were made following the robbery but a spokesman for the Met Police confirmed investigations are continuing.

They said: “Police were called at approximately 6.10pm on Friday, July 14 to reports of a robbery in Hortensia Road. The victim — a man aged in his 50s — was walking in the road when two people riding a moped snatched his bag before riding off. The victim suffered a cut to the face during the incident. Officers from Kensington and Chelsea investigate. No arrests were made and enquiries continue.”