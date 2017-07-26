Daniel Craig leads Channing Tatum and Adam Driver in ‘Logan Lucky’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Here’s a new clip for Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming crime comedy Logan Lucky that stars Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig and Adam Driver.

The film centres on two brothers, Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Driver), who set out to execute a big heist during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. They rope in robbery expert Joe Bang (Craig) to help them out.

The film also stars Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterson, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid and Hilary Swank.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

Logan Lucky is set for release on August 18.

