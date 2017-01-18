‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 24 premiere date revealed

Popular US show ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is set to return with a new lineup soon. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — The popular Dancing with the Stars show, in which celebrities perform competitive routines with dance professionals, is coming back for its 24th season on Monday, March 20 on ABC.

Produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, Dancing with the Stars will see a new lineup of celebrities and other famous faces paired with professional dancers to compete against one another in the hopes of winning the Mirrorball Trophy. The identities of season 24’s stars are still being kept under wraps.

Previous winners of #DWTS include Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez (2016), model and actor Nyle DiMarco (2015) and TV personality, singer and actress Bindi Irwin (2014) daughter of the late Steve Irwin.

Dancing with the Stars has been hosted by Tom Bergeron since it began in 2005. — AFP-Relaxnews