Dan Stevens plays Charles Dickens in ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Bleecker Street has released the first trailer for the Charles Dickens biopic The Man Who Invented Christmas.

Dan Stevens stars as Dickens in his youth, Jonathan Pryce as Dickens’s father and Christopher Plummer as the stony-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge. The film offers a thorough introduction to how Dickens wrote his classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol and dreamed up the character of Scrooge.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The film chronicles the magical journey that led to the creation of Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. It shows how Dickens mixed real-life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today.”

The Man Who Invented Christmas is set for release on November 22.

A screengrab from upcoming biopic ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’ that stars Dan Stevens as Charles Dickens.