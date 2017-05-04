Dan Stevens battles to save the world in ‘Kill Switch’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 4 — Check out this new teaser trailer for Tim Smit’s sci-fi action film Kill Switch that stars Legion actor Dan Stevens.

The movie centres on Will Porter (Stevens), a pilot and physicist who must save his family and the planet after an experiment to harness unlimited energy goes wrong.

The film also stars Bérénice Marlohe, Tygo Gernandt, and Charity Wakefield.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set in a future version of the world, the video game style plot follows an experiment for unlimited energy, harnessing parallel universes, which goes wrong. Chased by drones and soldiers, pilot and physicist Will Porter must race through an imploding world to get the Redivider box to a tower, which will save humanity, including his family, in the real world.”

Kill Switch is set for release on June 16.

A screengrab from sci-fi action film ‘Kill Switch’ that stars Dan Stevens.