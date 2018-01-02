Dakota Johnson fights for her life in new ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ clip (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Here’s a new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed that offers a bit more steamy footage of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steel’s life after marriage.

Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) can be seen fighting for her life in this new clip against her deranged stalker Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson). The clip ends with Anastasia looking surprised after someone reveals her pregnancy news to her.

The synopsis for the final instalment of the erotic trilogy reads: “Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardise their happy ending before it even begins.”

The film also stars Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora, Tyler Hoechlin, Luke Grimes, Brant Daugherty and Arielle Kebbel.

Fifty Shades Freed is set for release on February 9, 2018.

A screengrab from ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ that stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.