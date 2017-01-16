Dakota Fanning to star in new crime series for TNT

Dakota Fanning stars as a headstrong secretary for police headquarters in New York in a new series for TNT called 'The Alienist'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ―Dakota Fanning stars as a headstrong secretary for police headquarters in New York in a new series for TNT called The Alienist.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Caleb Carr, the series also stars Daniel Bruel who plays a forensic psychologist and Luke Evans who plays a reporter.

The show follows the trio as they investigate a series of brutal murders in New York during the Gilded Age.

Fanning plays Sara Howard, the first woman hired by the New York Police Department, who is determined to become the first female police detective in the city.

Production is slated to begin in Budapest early this year. The series is scheduled to air in late 2017 on TNT. ― AFP-Relaxnews