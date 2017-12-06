Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Dakota Fanning is a Trekkie on mission in ‘Please Stand By’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 6, 2017
01:24 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Magnolia Pictures has released the first trailer for its Trekkie comedy Please Stand By that stars Dakota Fanning.

In the film, Fanning plays a young woman with autism who is also a huge Star Trek fan. She runs away from her caregiver to boldly go and deliver her 500-page Star Trek script to a writing competition in Hollywood.   

The film also stars Toni Collette, Alice Eve and Jessica Rothe, with a special appearance by Patton Oswalt.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A young autistic woman runs away from her caregiver in order to boldly go and deliver her 500-page Star Trek script to a writing competition in Hollywood. On an adventure full of laughter and tears, Wendy, played with exquisite delicacy by Dakota Fanning, follows the guiding spirit of Mr Spock on her journey into the unknown.”

Please Stand By is set for release on January 26, 2018.

A screengrab from 'Please Stand By' that sees Dakota Fanning play a huge 'Star Trek' fan.

