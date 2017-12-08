Daisy Ridley teases answers in ‘The Last Jedi’ (VIDEO)

Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Daisy Ridley and Ram Bergman pose for pictures at a press conference to promote the film ‘Star Wars: the last Jedi’ in Mexico City November 21, 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 8 — Daisy Ridley returns as the mysterious Rey in The Last Jedi after leaving audiences with a lot of unanswered questions in The Force Awakens. But all of that is about to change.

“So Rey’s asking a lot of questions the audience are asking about her own thing and also Rey’s asking Luke questions the audience has about Luke and then Luke’s able to explain on screen all the stuff that everyone’s been asking to catch up on and to understand.”

“In terms of her parents, there are some answer that we are given. Sort of like the rest of it and it’s not me trying to be obscure, it’s just in life, nothing is never clean-cut. If you’re asking a question, it tends to be a continuing question that’s always a conversation and I think it always will be but there are things that she learns that will help her to be like ‘ok, this is why I’m here, this is where I’m at, it’s all good’.”

The trilogy has been dubbed the Skywalker saga, but Ridley says it’s actually more about the balance of the Force.

“I think this is about balance in general. It’s sort of about taking away labels and taking away distinctions between two polar opposites and finding the middle ground and understand more that in a war both sides are losing.”

The answers await when Star Wars: The Last Jedi begins hitting screens internationally from December 13. — Reuters