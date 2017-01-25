Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 12:03 am GMT+8

Daisy Ridley lands lead role in ‘A Woman of No Importance’

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Daisy Ridley has lined up a new role in the upcoming Paramount Pictures movie A Woman of No Importance.

The Star Wars actress will take on the leading part of Virginia Hall, an heiress and spy who unsuccessfully attempted to become part of the the American Service in the run-up to the Second World War before working for British intelligence, Variety reports. The film is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Sonia Purnell.

The news marks the latest project in Ridley’s busy schedule—the star recently joined James Corden for Sony’s Peter Rabbit and is currently filming Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express. — AFP-Relaxnews

