Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill react to ‘The Last Jedi’ big reveal

Mark Hamill waves as he arrives at the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Overnight, the world learned that Star Wars: Episode VIII has a name — The Last Jedi — and promptly freaked out.

Two of the film’s stars shared their equally funny reactions to the big reveal with fans today too.

First up was Daisy Ridley who continued her love affair with memes on Facebook by posting one made by a netizen known as @heroeslab.

The compilation image shows the actress who plays the character Rey gradually getting more excited as the logo for The Last Jedi zooms in as well.

“Meme game so strong today,” she captioned the photo together with two hashtags: “The Last Jedi” and “YOUWHAT!!

Mark Hamill, on the other hand, confirmed that he had been told while filming what the title of the next instalment in the Star Wars saga would be, before joking that he couldn’t be trusted because he sleep talks.

“[Director Rian Johnson] told me that when we were making the movie and I said, ‘Don’t tell me these things. I talk in my sleep,’“ Hamill was quoted as saying to the Associated Press.

He continued: “They have us so jacked up with paranoia over leaks. But that’s the way of the world. It’s funny ‘cause back when we were making the original nobody cared.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is due in cinemas on December 15, 2017.