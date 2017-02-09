Daft Punk to open pop-up shop in Los Angeles

The duo are set to perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend. — Reuters picPARIS, Feb 9 — French electronic music duo Daft Punk is opening a pop-up shop in Los Angeles that will house a retrospective of the group’s career.

The announcement was made on Instagram, where the band released details of their new project set in California.

The exhibit will archive set pieces, props, wardrobe accessories, artwork, and helmets, says Billboard. There will also be limited edition items inspired by Daft Punk designed by Gosha Rubchinkiy, Off-White, Enfants Riches Deprimes, Darkdron, Hervet Manufacturier and Han Cholo.

The pop-up will open on Melrose Avenue and run February 11-19.

