Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 2:21 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Daft Punk to open pop-up shop in Los Angeles

Thursday February 9, 2017
12:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Dad offers reward for stolen phone with dead baby’s photosThe Edit: Dad offers reward for stolen phone with dead baby’s photos

Hardware traders label all paint brushes as non-halal after crackdownHardware traders label all paint brushes as non-halal after crackdown

Relief for Ranieri as goals give Leicester extra-time winRelief for Ranieri as goals give Leicester extra-time win

Singaporeans willing to fork out income to combat hazeSingaporeans willing to fork out income to combat haze

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The duo are set to perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend. — Reuters picThe duo are set to perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend. — Reuters picPARIS, Feb 9 — French electronic music duo Daft Punk is opening a pop-up shop in Los Angeles that will house a retrospective of the group’s career.

The announcement was made on Instagram, where the band released details of their new project set in California.

The exhibit will archive set pieces, props, wardrobe accessories, artwork, and helmets, says Billboard. There will also be limited edition items inspired by Daft Punk designed by Gosha Rubchinkiy, Off-White, Enfants Riches Deprimes, Darkdron, Hervet Manufacturier and Han Cholo. 

The pop-up will open on Melrose Avenue and run February 11-19.

The duo are set to perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline