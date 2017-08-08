Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

Cynthia Nixon silent on speculation over race for New York governor

Tuesday August 8, 2017
Last week, the ‘Wall Street Journal’ included the 51-year-old actor on a list of potential challengers to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term next year. — Reuters picLast week, the ‘Wall Street Journal’ included the 51-year-old actor on a list of potential challengers to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term next year. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 8 — Actress Cynthia Nixon, best known for playing cynical lawyer Miranda Hobbes on the HBO TV series Sex and the City, was tight-lipped yesterday when asked about media reports that she is a potential candidate for New York governor.

“I really can’t say much about it,” Nixon said at the premiere of her latest film, The Only Living Boy in New York.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal included the 51-year-old actor on a list of potential challengers to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term next year.

When asked by a reporter yesterday if she had thought about a career in politics, Nixon said: “People have talked to me about it. People have talked to me before. So, yes.”

A coming of age film, The Only Living Boy in New York centres on British actor Callum Turner, in the role of Thomas Webb, a recent college graduate who begins a relationship with his father’s mistress, played by Kate Beckinsale.

Nixon, who plays the wife of the cheating man, called it a quintessential film about New York.

“New York exists for people all over the world, whether they’ve been there or not,” she said. “And they feel like they own a piece of it.”

The Only Living Boy in New York opens in select US cinemas on August 11. — Reuters

